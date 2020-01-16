WolfpackMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Nick McCloud's Career At State Apparently Over

Brett Friedlander

Nick McCloud played in only two games for the NC State football team last season, making him eligible to redshirt and return for the 2020 season.

But if the senior cornerback does decide to come back and play his final year of eligibility, it will apparently be with someone other than the Wolfpack. 

McCloud is no longer listed on State's roster. It is not clear whether he plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal or retire from football.

A 6-foot-1, 190-pound native of Rock Hill, S.C., McCloud was named a team captain prior to the season. But he suffered a knee injury in the opening game against East Carolina on Nov. 9. He missed the next seven games before attempting to return for State's game against Clemson on Nov. 9.

He was shut down for the season shortly thereafter, finishing the season with seven tackles and two pass breakups on 90 snaps.

McCloud was the most experienced defensive back coming into the season, having recorded 106 tackles, 20 pass breakups, three interceptions and one fumble recovery in 36 games during his first three seasons.

He was one of four cornerbacks to suffer season-ending injuries in 2019 and is the second cornerback to leave the team since the end of the season. Sophomore De'Von Graves has since transferred to Northern Arizona.

Coach Dave Doeren signed four defensive backs during the recent signing period.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

GameDay Live Blog/Open Thread: State vs. Miami

Live updates and analysis from tonight's ACC basketball game between the Wolfpack and Hurricanes at PNC Arena. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Bryce Returning to Wolfpack Lineup Tonight

NC State's leading scorer and rebounder has missed the past four games recovering from a concussion. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Smith-Williams Making Positive Impression at Shrine Game

The former Wolfpack defensive end is Tampa preparing for Saturday's postseason college football all-star game. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Upcoming Home Games Pivotal For Wolfpack

ACC matchups against Miami and Clemson in January could go a long way toward determining NC State's fate in March. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Tipoff: Game 17, Miami

Everything you need to know about Wednesday's game between NC State and the Hurricanes at PNC Arena. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Bryce 'Trending The Right Way' For Return

Keatts still noncommital on whether leading scorer and rebounder C.J. Bryce will play against Miami on Wednesday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

No Wolfpack Players on ESPN's Top 150 List

None of NC State's six college football Hall of Famers made the network's ranking of the best players of all-time. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Ekwonu Named Freshman All-American

The NC State offensive tackle stared seven games this season, allowing only two sacks in 641 snaps. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Women Hold Steady at No. 9

Coach Wes Moore's team doesn't drop in the polls despite suffering its first loss of the season last week. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Keatts: Slow ACC Start Not a 'Lost Opportunity'

The Wolfpack has had its entire lineup intact for only one of its first conference games this season. Read more

Brett Friedlander