Nick McCloud's Career At State Apparently Over

Nick McCloud played in only two games for the NC State football team last season, making him eligible to redshirt and return for the 2020 season.

But if the senior cornerback does decide to come back and play his final year of eligibility, it will apparently be with someone other than the Wolfpack.

McCloud is no longer listed on State's roster. It is not clear whether he plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal or retire from football.

A 6-foot-1, 190-pound native of Rock Hill, S.C., McCloud was named a team captain prior to the season. But he suffered a knee injury in the opening game against East Carolina on Nov. 9. He missed the next seven games before attempting to return for State's game against Clemson on Nov. 9.

He was shut down for the season shortly thereafter, finishing the season with seven tackles and two pass breakups on 90 snaps.

McCloud was the most experienced defensive back coming into the season, having recorded 106 tackles, 20 pass breakups, three interceptions and one fumble recovery in 36 games during his first three seasons.

He was one of four cornerbacks to suffer season-ending injuries in 2019 and is the second cornerback to leave the team since the end of the season. Sophomore De'Von Graves has since transferred to Northern Arizona.

Coach Dave Doeren signed four defensive backs during the recent signing period.