Wolfpack
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

QB Matthew McKay, OG Justin Chase enter transfer portal

Brett Friedlander

Quarterback Matthew McKay, who started the first five games this season for the NC State football team, and reserve offensive lineman Justin Chase have entered his name into the NCAA's transfer portal. The players announced their decisions with posts on their Twitter accounts Sunday.

McKay completed 86 of 150 passes for 910 yards with three touchdowns. He also rushed for four scores before being replaced by Bailey Hockman in the second quarter of State's loss at Florida State on Sept. 28.

Chase, a 6-foot-5, 315-pound redshirt junior, was on the field for only 14 snaps in the season's first two games against East Carolina and Western Carolina.

"Coming to NC State has been one of the best decisions I've made," McKay, a redshirt sophomore, wrote in his social media post. "Over the last 3 years, I've had the opportunity to meet life long brothers, friends and mentors and I will cherish those relationships forever. ... I'm looking forward to wherever God leads me and I can't wait for the next chapter in my career."

Although the Wolfpack went 3-2 in his five starts, McKay had trouble with consistency and accuracy throwing the ball downfield and was eventually demoted to third-team status behind both Hockman and Devin Leary. His final apperance came on a pair of runs in goal line situations against Boston College on Oct. 19 before being demoted.

McKay and Chase are the second and third members of the Wolfpack this season to enter the transfer portal, joining defensive end Xavier Lyas. 

McKay's younger brother Timothy, a freshman offensive lineman who saw action on special teams during the final three games while being redshirted, remains on State's roster.

The Wolfpack (4-8, 1-7 ACC) finished the season on Saturday with a six-game losing streak and out of the bowls for the first time since 2013.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY
Brett Friedlander

Elissa Cunane goes for 24 points and 19 rebounds to lead 12th-ranked Wolfpack women tournament title…

0

Key Play Breakdown: The Beginning of The End

Brett Friedlander
0

An inside look at the most important play in State's 41-10 loss to UNC on Saturday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State's women's basketball team moved to 7-0 late Saturday night with a win against Hawaii. Here's…

0

Wolfpack Rewind: One Final Implosion

Brett Friedlander
0

Here's a look back at the good, the bad and the offbeat from NC State's 41-10 Senior Night loss to UNC. Read more

Experience gives Hines hope for Wolfpack future

Brett Friedlander
0

The graduate transfer receiver helped Wake Forest rebound from 3-9 in 2015 to a bowl the next season. Read more

Doeren's Postgame Comments Following UNC Loss

Brett Friedlander
0

Here's what NC State coach Dave Doeren had to say after his team's season-ending 41-10 loss to rival UNC at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Wolfpack ends season with a whimper, not a bang

Brett Friedlander
0

Recurring mistakes and a disastrous third quarter send State to a 41-10 loss to UNC in its 2019 finale. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Here's the boxscore from Saturday's 41-10 loss to UNC at Carter-Finley Stadium ...

0

Halftime observations: State 10, UNC 6

Brett Friedlander
0

Here's a look back at what happened during the first 30 minutes of tonight's game. Read more

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State vs. UNC

Brett Friedlander
0

Live updates and analysis from tonight's season-ending football game between the Wolfpack and Tar Heels