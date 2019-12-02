QB Matthew McKay, OG Justin Chase enter transfer portal

Quarterback Matthew McKay, who started the first five games this season for the NC State football team, and reserve offensive lineman Justin Chase have entered his name into the NCAA's transfer portal. The players announced their decisions with posts on their Twitter accounts Sunday.

McKay completed 86 of 150 passes for 910 yards with three touchdowns. He also rushed for four scores before being replaced by Bailey Hockman in the second quarter of State's loss at Florida State on Sept. 28.

Chase, a 6-foot-5, 315-pound redshirt junior, was on the field for only 14 snaps in the season's first two games against East Carolina and Western Carolina.

"Coming to NC State has been one of the best decisions I've made," McKay, a redshirt sophomore, wrote in his social media post. "Over the last 3 years, I've had the opportunity to meet life long brothers, friends and mentors and I will cherish those relationships forever. ... I'm looking forward to wherever God leads me and I can't wait for the next chapter in my career."

Although the Wolfpack went 3-2 in his five starts, McKay had trouble with consistency and accuracy throwing the ball downfield and was eventually demoted to third-team status behind both Hockman and Devin Leary. His final apperance came on a pair of runs in goal line situations against Boston College on Oct. 19 before being demoted.

McKay and Chase are the second and third members of the Wolfpack this season to enter the transfer portal, joining defensive end Xavier Lyas.

McKay's younger brother Timothy, a freshman offensive lineman who saw action on special teams during the final three games while being redshirted, remains on State's roster.

The Wolfpack (4-8, 1-7 ACC) finished the season on Saturday with a six-game losing streak and out of the bowls for the first time since 2013.