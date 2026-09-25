What to Watch For During NC State versus App State

The Wolfpack were in a low spot after their shocking loss to Vanderbilt last weekend. It was a game that NC State controlled until the final 6 seconds of regulation.



“There was a lot of pain in that locker room after the game, and a lot of anger,” NC State Coach Dave Doeren said on Monday. “I thought our players really prepared their asses off. And we're definitely not happy or upset, but motivated. When you feel like you were the better team that day and you don't get to celebrate that, it's a tough feeling.”

The program hit a new low with that loss but will look to rebound against App State.



The Mountaineers are currently 3-0 and are known for playing up to their competition. And even though the Wolfpack have never lost to App State, they should be on upset alert this weekend.



NC State has 3 things to watch out for if it expects to come away with a victory tomorrow.

Can Bailey Rebound?

By now, most have seen the viral moment from the Vandy disaster. NC State’s coaching staff will live with its decision to put CJ Bailey (QB) in that position, but ultimately Bailey will live with his mistake forever.



The biggest thing to watch for is how Bailey responds to that setback.

He played well before the fumble; he completed 25-for-37 for 275 yards and 3 touchdowns. Bailey even stayed cool and calm when the Vanderbilt pass rush was directly in his face. He was the better quarterback at times.



That loss was tough, but the team has supported its two-time captain and leader of the offense.

“The last several days have been good,” Bailey said on Wednesday. “A lot of guys at my back- Coach Doeren, everybody in the facility- they’ve been leaning on me.”



How Bailey responds in the first offensive series will set the tone for the game, and perhaps the rest of the season.

NC State quarterback CJ Bailey (11) winds up to throw against Vanderbilt during the first quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

App State Penalties

The Wolfpack will have an advantage if they can limit their penalties.



NC State saw a season-high 7 penalties last weekend but only averaged 3 penalties per game in its first two outings.

Meanwhile, App State has committed double-digit penalties in each of its last two games.



It’ll be interesting to see how this undisciplined style of football plays a factor in its Week 4 matchup against NC State.

Victor Snow on Special Teams

Victor Snow (WR) is an explosive player whenever the ball is in his hands.



His best play against the Commodores came in the first quarter when he returned a punt 33 yards, setting the Wolfpack up in great field position.

Bailey would ultimately connect with Keenan Jackson for a 30-yard touchdown on that same drive.



It’s only a matter of time before Snow returns a punt to the end zone. It could happen tomorrow.



NC State hosts App State on Sept. 26 at 7:30 pm on ESPNU