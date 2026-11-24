The Wolfpack has a chance to earn bowl eligibility with a win this weekend while simultaneously dashing Carolina’s bowl hopes.



We’ll give you the highlights from NC State’s Interim Head Coach Todd Goebbel’s press conference.

Reflecting On The Road Win

Thankfully, NC State put themselves in this position after serving the Seminoles a 28-10 loss on Saturday. The Wolfpack have now beaten the Seminoles five straight, dating back to Nov. 14, 2020.



Goebbel took a moment to reflect on the team’s message from last week, which was, “We’re going to pack our toughness, we’re going to pack our leadership, and we’re going to head down to Tallahassee,” Goebbel said. “Our goal was to come back with something that was a W.”

Former Florida residents CJ Bailey (QB) and Davion Gause (RB) played a huge role in NC State’s success last weekend.



Bailey completed 23 of 36 for 292 yards and 3 touchdowns. Gause led all ball carriers with 134 rushing yards and caught 5 passes for 71 total yards.

The Wolfpack’s defense also deserves credit for shutting Florida State out in the second half. Jackson Vick (CB) and Brian Nelson II (CB) each picked off FSU’s Ashton Daniels (QB), securing the NC State victory.



“Coach Warren and the defensive coaching staff have put together really good plans every week,” Goebbel said. “And as hard as these kids work, to go watch them in the second half, create another shutout, and play as hard as they played, and then create the turnovers in which we’ve needed over the last couple weeks. It was encouraging and exciting for them.”

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Staying Thankful Through All The Adversity

This team has gone through a lot this season, including disastrous finishes and numerous injuries, and Dave Doeren’s abrupt firing, to name a few. Not to mention the excitement around Philip Rivers being named the program’s next head coach.



But from Goebbel’s perspective, “We got a lot to be thankful for,” he said. “And our kids appreciate being around each other. They respect each other. This coaching staff respects our players. Our players respect our coaches.”

It truly feels like a family affair, the way Goebbel describes it.



“From the beginning, these kids don’t flinch,” Goebbel said. “They’ve ignored the noise.”

NC State is 2-2 since Goebbel was elevated to Interim status. With a victory on Saturday, Goebbel has a chance to end his regular season with a winning record.



Goebbel chuckled that his favorite games from this heated rivalry with UNC are the ones that NC State won.

During his time with the program, NC State has done a good bit of winning over the Tar Heels, including five straight victories.



“This is a big week,” Goebbel said. “Our focus is strictly on these players and making sure we prepare in the right way. We all understand the responsibility of the rivalry week, so that will be where our focus is, and we’ll continue to stay until the season ends.”

Goebbel wasn’t willing to divulge if he’s had any conversations with the incoming coach Rivers to potentially join his staff for next season. Goebbel is completely focused on the task at hand: beating Carolina.



“We’re going to prepare the right way. We’re going to practice the right way, and we’re going to travel the right way with the right mindset,” Goebbel said. “If we do that, and we put our best foot forward on Saturday, we’ll be proud of the product we put out there.”