NC State Football Adds Another Promising Piece to 2025 Class

Dave Doeren and his NC State football recruiting team flipped former Florida Atlantic commit Adrian Farrow.

Following an official visit in Raleigh last week, longtime 2025 NC State football recruiting target Adrian Farrow announced his commitment to Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack staff on Monday. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound edge rusher out of Miami Norland High School (Fla.) initially committed to Florida Atlantic back in early July.

A consensus three-star prospect across the four major recruiting sites, Farrow currently checks in at No. 1,168 overall, No. 112 among defensive linemen, and No. 147 in Florida, according to the 2025 On3 Industry Rankings. He received an offer from Doeren & Co. in May.

Across 12 appearances as a senior last season, Farrow recorded 83 tackles, 18 for a loss, 12 sacks, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

With two dozen commits in the 2025 cycle, the NC State football collection now ranks No. 32 in the country, per On3, and No. 6 in the ACC.

Adrian Farrow is the fifth 2025 defensive lineman to pledge allegiance to the Wolfpack, joining Foley High School (Ala.) three-star AJ Prim, Flagler Palm Coast High School (Fla.) three-star edge rusher Colby Cronk, American Heritage High School (Fla.) three-star Omarian Abraham, and Grayson High School (Ga.) three-star Josiah Victor.

