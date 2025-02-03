All Wolfpack

NC State Football Lands Official Visit From 300-Pound Gem Noah Clark

The in-state giant locked in a return trip to the NC State football program after checking out the Wolfpack over the weekend.

NC State football head coach Dave Doeren
Two days after completing an unofficial visit with the Wolfpack over the weekend, Jordan High School (N.C.) four-star defensive lineman Noah Clark has scheduled an NC State football official visit for June 20-22, On3 director of recruiting Chad Simmons reported on Monday morning.

Clark's summer visit will mark the third trip to Raleigh in his now-loaded recruitment. He previously toured NC State in April before returning on Saturday.

The 6-foot-3, 320-pound Clark, who has also visited the likes of Miami, Georgia, Texas, and South Carolina, currently stacks up at No. 340 overall, No. 41 among defensive linemen, and No. 16 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. He's already received over two dozen offers.

As a junior last season for a Jordan squad that finished 10-3 overall, Noah Clark recorded 75 tackles, 18.5 for a loss, four sacks, seven quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles, and one blocked field goal.

For now, 13th-year NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his crew boast two three-star prizes on the 2026 recruiting trail in Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz and Reagan High School (N.C.) quarterback Jacob Smith.

