Powerful Recruit Keshawn Stancil Tours NC State Football Again
Clayton High School (N.C.) junior defensive lineman Keshawn Stancil visited the NC State football program in early October, coinciding with Wolfpack's 34-30 home loss to Wake Forest. And on Saturday, the 6-foot-3, 260-pound four-star was back in Raleigh for another inside look at the facilities with Dave Doeren and his staff.
Penn State is the only other school to host Stancil twice at this early stage in his recruitment.
Stancil reflected on his latest trip to NC State via the following post on social media, noting he "enjoyed everything about today" and is "looking forward to coming back."
Meanwhile, the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine now views Doeren & Co. as the slight favorite over the Nittany Lions in the Keshawn Stancil sweepstakes.
A Wolfpack offer holder since May, Stancil currently stacks up at No. 320 overall, No. 39 among defensive lineman, and No. 15 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
Over 30 programs have entered the mix for Stancil, and his offer sheet continues to grow. In the past two weeks alone, Louisville, LSU, Auburn, Tennessee, and Georgia Tech have officially joined the fray.
The NC State football recruiting team has landed two 2026 pledges in Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) three-star offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz and Reagan High School (N.C.) three-star quarterback Jacob Smith.
