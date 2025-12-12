Harsh Prepares to Close NC State Career in Gasparilla Bowl

RALEIGH — Before the season, NC State head coach Dave Doeren entrusted first-year defensive coordinator DJ Eliot with finding some new pieces to bolster the Wolfpack's pass rush for the 2025 season. With fewer resources to pursue top-end talent, Eliot looked to smaller programs across the country and brought in a few players to try to improve that aspect of the defense.

One of those new assets was defensive end Sabastian Harsh, who came all the way to Raleigh after playing three seasons in four years with the Wyoming Cowboys. The veteran defensive end made noise in camp , but hadn't proved anything on the field yet. Once the season started, Harsh proved that his dominance in camp could translate to the field.

Sep 27, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive end Sabastian Harsh (54) and North Carolina State Wolfpack cornerback Jamel Johnson (21) celebrate during the first half of the game against Virginia Tech Hokies at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Harsh finished the regular season with 42 total quarterback pressures, four sacks and 22 tackles according to Pro Football Focus. His impact was felt in nearly every game of the season in some way, shape or form.

Now, the defensive end has reached the end of the line for his collegiate career. The Wolfpack spent the last week both recovering from the grueling regular season while also preparing for the upcoming Gasparilla Bowl matchup with the Memphis Tigers in Tampa, Florida. Harsh spoke about the team's preparations, the meaning of the bowl game and his final days as a collegiate athlete.

Watch Harsh's availability

Harsh's thoughts on the end of his collegiate career

Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive end Sabastian Harsh (54) lines up against Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images | Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images

With the regular season over, Harsh had time for reflection on his single year in Raleigh with the Wolfpack. It's safe to say the Nebraska native enjoyed his time as a part of the NC State program, but he's ready for whatever the next chapter might bring. Harsh likely played himself into a professional future, despite not putting up gaudy stats as a senior.

"It's been awesome. I really appreciate what everybody's been able to do for me," Harsh said. "Just bringing me in from the start, keeping me in the loop. Honestly, the amount of people that I consider really close friends, brothers, that I've gained throughout this year, it's crazy."

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive end Sabastian Harsh (54) pressures Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Harsh admitted he was nervous when he arrived in Raleigh about connecting with the team, as he'd never been a part of a power conference team before. However, he embraced the familial aspects of the Wolfpack culture and ended up being a critical leader on the defense. The reflection also led Harsh to think about what he wants to do after football. He had a unique answer.

"I really want to get into real estate after football is all done for me," Harsh said. "I still got a semester left on my marketing degree. Go back, get that master's in business administration, so I still got some school I want to do... I wouldn't mind the farming life. That sounds kind of nice to me. Some peace and quiet."

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.