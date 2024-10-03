NC State Football: Big In-State Prep Advertises Wolfpack Visit
Ever since landing an offer from NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff back in May, Clayton High School (N.C.) defensive lineman Keshawn Stancil has been at the center of the 2026 recruiting radar in Raleigh.
With that in mind, it's an encouraging sign for Doeren & Co. that the 6-foot-2, 260-pound four-star has locked in a trip to NC State this weekend. Stancil revealed his visit plans via the following post on Wednesday, noting that he'll be in Carter-Finley Stadium to watch the Wolfpack (3-2, 0-1 ACC) host Wake Forest (1-3, 0-1 ACC) at noon ET Saturday (The CW Network).
Stancil, who enjoyed a breakout sophomore campaign with 39 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, and one interception, currently ranks No. 200 overall in the 2026 cycle, No. 24 among defensive lineman, and No. 13 in North Carolina, per 247Sports. He holds over a dozen offers, including several others from the ACC in Virginia, Virginia Tech, Florida State, Wake Forest, and most recently, UNC.
Two weeks ago, he picked up his Tar Heel offer while on a visit in Chapel Hill, coinciding with UNC's devastating 70-50 home loss to James Madison in Week 4.
South Carolina and Georgia also recently entered the Keshawn Stancil sweepstakes.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.