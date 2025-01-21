All Wolfpack

NC State Football Now Challenging Duke in Pursuit of In-State Safety

The NC State football recruiters have extended an offer to Shelby native Lyrik Pettis.

Matt Giles

Lyrik Pettis, a promising 2026 safety at Crest High School in Shelby, N.C., has yet to receive either a ranking or rating by his name on major recruiting sites. That said, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound zippy talent has already racked up almost a dozen offers in his recruitment. And as of Monday evening, that growing offer sheet includes the NC State football program.

He advertised the offer via the following post on social media:

Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren and his staff become Pettis' second suitor from the ACC, as Manny Diaz and his Duke Blue Devils officially entered the fray with an offer back in April, indicating he's been worthy of such attention for quite some time. His other reported offers are from Charlotte, Appalachian State, East Carolina, Liberty, Miami (Ohio), Norfolk State, The Citadel, and West Virginia.

As things stand, NC State football boasts two early prizes on the 2026 recruiting trail, including one of the in-state variety in Reagan High School (N.C.) three-star quarterback Reagan Smith. The other Wolfpack pledge in the cycle is Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) three-star offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz.

Smith announced his commitment to Doeren & Co. back in early August, followed by Sakowitz just over two months later.

