NC State Football Going With Classic Uniform Combo for Military Bowl
NC State football (6-6, 3-5 ACC) is just over 24 hours away from its Go Bowling Military Bowl bout against the ECU Pirates (7-5, 5-3 AAC) in Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md., at 5:45 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN).
Ahead of the clash, the NC State football social media team released the following creative video on Friday afternoon to reveal the Wolfpack's classic uniform combo versus the Pirates:
Across the 12 seasons of the program's Dave Doeren era, NC State boasts a 25-9 record when donning white helmets, red jerseys, and white pants.
And the 2024 squad is 1-1 with this look, as the Wolfpack notched a 30-20 home win over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in Carter-Finley Stadium on Sept. 14 after losing to the Tennessee Volunteers, 51-10, in the same getup at the Duke's Mayo Classic in Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium the previous week.
The Pack hopes to improve its all-time bowl record to 18-17-1 and snap its four-game losing streak in bowl games. NC State currently stands at 3-6 in bowl contests under Dave Doeren's command.
Meanwhile, NC State football enjoys a 19-13 advantage, including three straight victories, in its all-time series with ECU, located less than 100 miles from Raleigh in Greenville. However, the Pirates defeated the Wolfpack, 37-34, at the 1992 Peach Bowl, the programs' only postseason battle in history.
