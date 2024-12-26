NC State Football Receives Christmas Gift in Transfer Portal
Elite FCS linebacker AJ Richardson entered the transfer portal on Dec. 4 after excelling for two seasons with the Norfolk State Spartans. Exactly three weeks later on Christmas Day, the 6-foot-1, 245-pound talent announced his commitment to 12th-year NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack for next season.
Richardson, who toured the campus last week after landing an offer from Doeren & Co., is NC State's first transfer addition on the defensive side of the ball this cycle. He'll arrive in Raleigh with two years of eligibility remaining.
The former unrated recruit out of Kings Mountain, N.C., revealed his decision to suit up for NC State via the following post, including scenes from his Wolfpack photoshoot:
As a reigning All-MEAC First Team selection and former FCS Freshman All-American, AJ Richardson racked up offers from Western Kentucky, UMass, Marshall, UTEP, Tennessee Tech, and the Wolfpack's upcoming Military Bowl opponent, ECU. But the NC State football offer was the last one he reported.
This year, the versatile Richardson led the MEAC with his 100 tackles, appearing in every contest across the Spartans' 4-8 campaign. His season stat sheet also included 9.5 tackles for a loss, three sacks, one quarterback hurry, one interception, and one fumble recovery.
NC State's current transfer collection consists of five prizes and ranks No. 60 in the country, per 247Sports.
