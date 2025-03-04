All Wolfpack

NC State Football Enters Battle for 300-Pounder From Utah

The NC State football recruiters are now in the mix for giant junior college lineman Siosaia Lapuaho.

NC State football head coach Dave Doeren
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
As of Monday night, Garden City Community College (Kan.) offensive lineman Siosaia Lapuaho is officially on the NC State football recruiting wishlist.

A 6-foot-5, 305-pound JUCO prospect out of Alta High School in Sandy, Utah, Lapuaho revealed his offer from the staff in Raleigh via the following post on social media:

Lapuaho is currently in his first year of junior college. So, he's a 2026 target for the Wolfpack coaches.

And Lapuaho's recent flood of offers, including the additions of Oklahoma State, South Florida, Cal, and Utah State in the past two weeks alone, suggests he is well on his way to becoming at least a three-star at the JUCO level, matching his rating in high school.

He ranked No. 169 among interior offensive lineman as a prep, per 247Sports.

For now, Dave Doeren & Co.'s 2026 NC State football recruiting haul consists of four three-star prizes, all at the prep level, in Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz, Milford Mill Academy (Md.) safety Koby Sarkodie, Paramus Catholic High School (N.J.) linebacker Jordan Moreta, and Reagan High School (N.C.) quarterback Jacob Smith.

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.

