NC State Football Enters Battle for Active Defender in Transfer Portal
In light of the bulk of the projected 2025 NC State football starting secondary entering the transfer portal this week, it's no wonder that 13th-year Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren and his crew are already eyeing replacements.
One such transfer target is former Temple Owls cornerback Jamel Johnson. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound junior revealed his Wolfpack offer via the following social media post on Friday afternoon:
Johnson, a former unrated recruit out of Alcovy High School in Covington, Ga., spent two seasons with the Charleston Southern Buccaneers before transferring to the Owls last year. Between his freshman and sophomore campaigns at Charleston Southern, he logged 19 appearances, totaling 65 tackles, four interceptions, one sack, and one forced fumble.
This season, Johnson was one of only four Temple defenders to start all 12 games. He finished the year with 47 tackles, 2.5 for a loss, two interceptions, nine pass breakups, and one forced fumble.
Since entering the transfer portal on Dec. 4, Jamel Johnson has also reported offers from UNLV, UMass, Arkansas State, UTEP, UConn, Southern Miss, New Mexico State, Jacksonville State, Houston, and Liberty.
As things stand, Doeren and his cohorts have lost 17 players to this year's portal while reeling in commitments from only five transfers. None of those NC State football transfer additions is a defensive back.
