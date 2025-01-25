All Wolfpack

Recent NC State Football Commit Arrives in Raleigh for Visit

The NC State football recruiting squad landed linebacker LaCorian Hodge earlier this month despite his postponed trip.

Matt Giles

Initially, Seguin High School (Texas) senior linebacker LaCorian Hodge was slated to be in Raleigh for an official visit with NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff two weeks ago. The 6-foot-1, 225-pound three-star postponed that trip due to the winter storms at the time.

Nevertheless, without even checking out the Wolfpack in person, Hodge committed to Doeren & Co. on Jan. 10, choosing NC State over Texas Southern, Texas State, and UTEP.

Now, he's finally on campus for a weekend stay.

Hodge, stacking up at No. 133 among 2025 linebackers in the eyes of 247Sports, announced his arrival at NC State via the following post on Friday afternoon:

Last season, LaCorian Hodge tallied 80 tackles, 15 for a loss, 10.5 sacks, one interception, two pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries, showcasing his abilities as an all-around defensive force.

With 23 pledges in tow on the 2025 trail, the NC State football collection currently checks in at No. 36 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 7 among ACC programs.

