Heralded CB Flashes 'Wolfies' Signal Alongside NC State Football Coach
Kell High School (Ga.) standout cornerback Jalen Williams was in Raleigh on Saturday, visiting the Wolfpack just over a week after receiving an offer from NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff.
On Saturday evening, Williams proved he's already learned the school's "Wolfies" hand signal by posting the following picture from his pose with Doeren in the 13th-year Wolfpack leader's office:
Williams is a 6-foot, 160-pound speedster who boasts a four-star rating while stacking up at No. 18 among 2026 cornerbacks and No. 41 overall in Georgia in the eyes of Rivals.
His offer sheet has now grown to over 30 suitors, a notably high count at this early juncture in the cycle. Williams' list includes a few other ACC programs in Duke, UNC, and Pitt.
Thus far, he's visited Cincinnati, Duke, Tennessee, Florida State, and of course, the Wolfpack.
En route to earning the All-Region First Team distinction last season, Jalen Williams spent time at every position in the secondary, finishing his junior campaign with 38 tackles, four for a loss, two interceptions, 10 pass breakups, one blocked field goal, and four onside kick recoveries.
Meanwhile, NC State football enjoys two early 2026 pledges in Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) three-star offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz and Reagan High School (N.C.) three-star quarterback Jacob Smith.
