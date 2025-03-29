NC State Football Legacy Recruiting Prospect Spotted on Campus
The NC State football staff hosted a number of recruits this week for a round of unofficial visits. But one visiting prep standout who went under the radar was St. Michael Catholic High School (Ala.) four-star quarterback Gunner Rivers, the son of legendary Wolfpack signal caller Philip Rivers.
A photo of the pair on campus was shared by Inside Pack Sports' Bryan Adams to social media late Friday night.
The 6-foot-3, 203-pound Gunner Rivers would be a welcome addition for head coach Dave Doeren and his cohorts as he could potentially look to carry on his dad’s legacy with the Wolfpack.
Phillip Rivers had an illustrious career at NC State, starting all four seasons while winning ACC Rookie of the Year, ACC Player of the Year, shattering NC State and ACC records, and having his No. 17 jersey retired before his career was over. He then famously went on to become the No. 4 overall pick to the San Diego Chargers, ultimately enjoying a 17-year NFL career.
Gunner Rivers currently ranks No. 48 nationally and No. 5 among quarterbacks on the 247Sports 2027 Composite. He’s thrown for 7,024 yards and 65 touchdowns between his freshman and sophomore seasons playing for his dad, now the head coach at St. Michael Catholic.
Doeren and the Wolfpack haven't landed their first 2027 pledge just yet.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.