NC State Football Gets Chance to Extend The CW Streak
When NC State football kicked off the 2024 campaign, the Wolfpack ranked No. 24 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll. But the squad dropped out following a 51-10 Week 2 loss to Tennessee at the Duke's Mayo Classic in Charlotte.
And Saturday's 30-20 home win over Louisiana Tech wasn't enough to convince voters to give another nod to Dave Doeren's 12th team in Raleigh.
Conversely, Northern Illinois began the season unranked but is now 2-0, including a 16-14 upset win at then-No. 5 Notre Dame the same day NC State fell to the Volunteers, and appears at No. 23. The Huskies had a bye in Week 3.
Of course, it's still to early to forecast the stocks of the Wolfpack and visiting Huskies when they square off in Carter-Finley Stadium in Week 5. After all, NC State first travels to Clemson to face the No. 21 Tigers (1-1) in both teams' ACC opener at noon ET Saturday (ABC), and Northern Illinois hosts Buffalo (2-1) at 3:30 p.m.
But the kickoff time for NC State's Sept. 28 showdown against the upstart Huskies is now set. The Wolfpack's social media team confirmed the noon ET kickoff (The CW) via the following post:
It'll mark the Wolfpack's third straight noon kickoff.
Meanwhile, it'll be only the fifth time that The CW has broadcast an NC State football game. The program went 4-0 in such outings last season, the network's first year airing ACC contests; those wins came against VMI, Marshall, Clemson, and Wake Forest.
