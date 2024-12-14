NC State Football Joins Growing Battle for Giant OT Alex Wollschlaeger
Bowling Green senior offensive tackle Alex Wollschlaeger entered the transfer portal on Wednesday. And it didn't take long for the offers, including one from NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his team on Thursday, to begin piling up for the 6-foot-7, 305-pounder.
Wollschlaeger, a mere two-star prep at Oswego East High School (Ill.) weighing only 250 pounds back in 2020, now ranks No. 37 overall and No. 3 among offensive tackles in the portal, per 247Sports.
After redshirting as a true freshman in 2020 and seeing limited action the following year, Wollschlaeger served as a full-time force on the Falcons' line in each of his past three campaigns. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
There's no doubt the 2024 First Team All-MAC selection's wealth of experience would be a welcome addition in Raleigh. Again, though, it appears Alex Wollschlaeger's offer sheet, which includes the likes of Nebraska, Virginia Tech, Florida State, Arkansas, and Iowa State, is still expanding.
Meanwhile, four of the five primary NC State football starters on the offensive line this season will not be in Raleigh next go-round. So, it's no surprise the Wolfpack coaches have made that area a priority in their early portal pursuits.
Thus far, Doeren and his crew have yet to secure a transfer prize in this cycle.
