Former NC State Football Sensation KC Concepcion Visiting Powerhouse
Following two seasons as an NC State football starter, including his 2023 ACC Rookie of the Year campaign, sophomore wide receiver KC Concepcion entered the transfer portal last week. And the 5-foot-11, 190-pound speedster is already making moves in his new recruitment.
Earlier this week, Concepcion told On3's Pete Nakos that he's down a top six of Colorado, Florida State, Miami, South Carolina, Texas A&M, and Alabama. Somewhat surprisingly, Kansas State is absent from the list despite the fact that the Wildcats landed a pledge from his younger brother, Arrion Concepcion, on Dec. 4, just a few weeks after the Chambers High School (N.C.) three-star wide receiver revealed his decommitment from the Wolfpack.
On Thursday night, KC Concepcion revealed on social media that he has arrived in Tuscaloosa for his official visit with the Alabama Crimson Tide.
KC Concepcion, a former top-tier three-star out of Chambers High School, appears No. 12 overall and No. 5 among wide receivers on the 247Sports Transfer Rankings.
As a Wolfpack freshman, Concepcion tallied 71 receptions for 839 yards and 10 touchdowns. But as a sophomore this season, his numbers dropped to 53 catches, 460 yards, and six scores through the air.
He's one of 11 NC State football talents who have officially entered this year's transfer portal.
