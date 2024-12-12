Enormous NC State Football Transfer Target Taran Tyo Commits Elsewhere
Double-digit NC State football players have entered the transfer portal since it opened for business last week. And as things stand, Dave Doeren and his Wolfpack have yet to land any transfer targets.
ALSO READ: NC State Head Coach 'Not Really Thinking' About Tar Heels
They've struck out on a few already, most recently Ball State redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Taran Tyo. Despite initially scheduling an official visit to check out the NC State football program in person this week, the 6-foot-4, 326-pound bruiser, one of the top offensive linemen in the portal, has since called off that trip and revealed his commitment to the Cincinnati Bearcats on Thursday.
Tyo was a three-star prospect out of Versailles High School (Ohio), finishing No. 1,825 overall on the 247Sports 2022 Composite.
One of the biggest needs in Raleigh is on the offensive line, as four of the five starters won't be with the Wolfpack next season. So, although the program's 2025 recruiting haul includes a few promising offensive lineman, it stands to reason that the NC State football staff will continue to seek at least a few experienced additions and potential immediate first-stringers via the transfer portal.
Meanwhile, State (6-6) is gearing up for its Military Bowl bout against the in-state rival ECU Pirates (7-5) in Annapolis, Md., on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 5:45 p.m. ET (ESPN).
ALSO READ: NC State Staff Enters Fray for Talented Wide Receiver
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football news.