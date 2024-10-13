NC State Football Hopes Grow Dimmer in Home Loss to Syracuse
Entering the Saturday night showdown against the visiting Syracuse Orange in Carter-Finley Stadium, Dave Doeren's 12th NC State football squad hadn't recorded back-to-back wins or back-to-back losses this season.
That trend didn't hold, though, as the Wolfpack (3-4, 0-3 ACC) fell to the Orange (5-1, 2-1 ACC), 24-17, marking NC State's second straight defeat — both in Raleigh — and third ACC loss in as many attempts.
NC State trailed at halftime, 10-7, after Syracuse nearly doubled the Wolfpack's time of possession and total yards before the break via the Orange's short passes galore.
And the NC State football struggles continued on both sides of the ball in the third quarter and beyond, as the Orange churned up clock and first downs on its first drive of the second half and consistently provided answers to the Pack's comeback attempts.
An NC State fumble late in the second quarter and another fumble early in the third resulted in the Orange's first two touchdowns. Prior to those giveaways, the Wolfpack managed to limit the damage from Syracuse's time-consuming drives.
Late in the third quarter, Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey's intercepted pass off a deflection deep in Orange territory and the ensuing 41-yard return by Syracuse defensive back Justin Barron further deflated State. Eight plays later, the visitors once again capitalized with a two-yard TD reception on fourth down.
The 2024 Wolfpackers, who have yet to come close to delivering on the expectations that came with their preseason No. 24 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, will now gear up for a road battle against the Cal Golden Bears (3-3, 0-3 ACC) at 3:30 p.m. ET next Saturday (ACC Network).
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football news.