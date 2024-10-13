All Wolfpack

NC State Football Hopes Grow Dimmer in Home Loss to Syracuse

The NC State football squad has been preaching hard work of late, but it didn't pay off against the Orange.

Matt Giles

NC State football versus Syracuse
NC State football versus Syracuse / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
In this story:

Entering the Saturday night showdown against the visiting Syracuse Orange in Carter-Finley Stadium, Dave Doeren's 12th NC State football squad hadn't recorded back-to-back wins or back-to-back losses this season.

ALSO READ: NC State Leapfrogs Rival Tar Heels Again in 2025 Class Rankings

That trend didn't hold, though, as the Wolfpack (3-4, 0-3 ACC) fell to the Orange (5-1, 2-1 ACC), 24-17, marking NC State's second straight defeat — both in Raleigh — and third ACC loss in as many attempts.

NC State trailed at halftime, 10-7, after Syracuse nearly doubled the Wolfpack's time of possession and total yards before the break via the Orange's short passes galore.

And the NC State football struggles continued on both sides of the ball in the third quarter and beyond, as the Orange churned up clock and first downs on its first drive of the second half and consistently provided answers to the Pack's comeback attempts.

An NC State fumble late in the second quarter and another fumble early in the third resulted in the Orange's first two touchdowns. Prior to those giveaways, the Wolfpack managed to limit the damage from Syracuse's time-consuming drives.

Late in the third quarter, Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey's intercepted pass off a deflection deep in Orange territory and the ensuing 41-yard return by Syracuse defensive back Justin Barron further deflated State. Eight plays later, the visitors once again capitalized with a two-yard TD reception on fourth down.

The 2024 Wolfpackers, who have yet to come close to delivering on the expectations that came with their preseason No. 24 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, will now gear up for a road battle against the Cal Golden Bears (3-3, 0-3 ACC) at 3:30 p.m. ET next Saturday (ACC Network).

ALSO READ: Surging Juco Talent Catches Game-Winner Ahead of Wolfpack Visit

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football