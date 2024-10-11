All Wolfpack

Surging JC Talent Catches Game-Winner Ahead of NC State Football Visit

The NC State football recruiters are gearing up to host junior college teammates.

Matt Giles

NC State football head coach Dave Doeren
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

A pair of Sussex County Community College (N.J.) standouts will be along the sidelines when the NC State football team (3-3, 0-2 ACC) is warming up for its primetime home showdown against the Syracuse Orange (4-1, 1-1 ACC) at 8 p.m. ET Saturday (ACC Network).

ALSO READ: Huge 2026 Recruit Slated to Visit Wolfpack

So, the duo of Malik Baker and Kai Hodge will get the chance to experience a "Pack in Black" Carter-Finley Stadium blackout as Dave Doeren's 12th Wolfpack squad looks to bounce back from its blown home lead late against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons this past Saturday.

Baker, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound zippy wide receiver with two years of eligibility remaining, was the first of the two to advertise his visit this week:

Roughly 48 hours later on Thursday night, Baker delivered the following touchdown grab with under a minute to play in previously 0-3 Sussex's 26-21 road win over Hudson Valley Community College:

The stock-rising NC State football recruiting prospect finished the game with nine catches for 132 yards and two scores. That stat line brings his season totals to 29 receptions, 355 yards, and four touchdowns through the air.

As for Baker's Sussex teammate, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Hodge, one of the nation's top juco defensive backs, revealed his NC State visit plans via this post about an hour and a half after Baker announced his trip:

Hodge, also a sophomore with two years of eligibility remaining, has recorded five tackles, one interception, and two fumble recoveries through the Skylanders' 1-3 start.

ALSO READ: Recruit Drops Big Ten Pledge Following Wolfpack Visit

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football