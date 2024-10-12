NC State Football Leapfrogs UNC Again in 2025 Class Rankings
On Saturday afternoon, just a couple of weeks after checking out the NC State football program on an official visit and roughly a month after receiving an offer from Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren and his staff, Antioch High School (Tenn.) offensive tackle Takhyian pledged allegiance to the recruiters in Raleigh.
ALSO READ: Surging Juco Talent Catches Game-Winner Ahead of Wolfpack Visit
He had been committed to Purdue since late April before announcing his decommitment earlier this week. And it's worth noting that Whitset also reported an offer from Florida State this week.
When Takhyian Whitset received his offer from the Wolfpack, he appeared at No. 863 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. Now, he ranks No. 647 in the cycle and No. 48 among offensive tackles.
The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder revealed his commitment via the following post:
His choice of towel for his team's game on Thursday night no doubt served as a sign of the Wolfpack recruiting win:
Whitset, a formidable force in pass protection, ranks No. 650 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, up over 200 spots from where he sat a month ago. He checks in at No. 48 among offensive tackles in the class and No. 21 overall in Tennessee.
With the addition of Takhyian Whitset, the 18-deep 2025 NC State football recruiting haul, featuring a pair of four-star prospects and several top-tier three-stars, now appears at No. 50 in the country. That's one notch above archrival UNC's collection.
NC State and UNC have leapfrogged one another a few times in recent months. But it's safe to assume the programs hope to finish higher than where they rank among ACC teams on the 2025 trail, as they're both just outside the top 10 on that list.
ALSO READ: Huge 2026 Recruit Trashawn Ruffin Slated to Visit Wolfpack
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football news.