NC State Football Suddenly Loses Graduate Lineman to Transfer Portal
NC State football offensive tackle Patrick Matan is now seeking a new program to exhaust his final year of eligibility. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound redshirt junior entered the transfer portal on Monday morning, On3's Pete Nakos first reported.
Matan has been on the Wolfpack roster the past five seasons. He saw no game action in 2020 before logging two appearances in 2021, nine in 2022, and 13 apiece in 2023 and 2024. Most of his snaps as an NC State player came on special teams.
As a three-star prep at Gonzaga College High School (D.C.), Patrick Matan ranked No. 1,448 overall and No. 120 among offensive tackles on the 247Sports 2020 Composite.
He becomes the 19th transfer out of NC State this cycle.
Meanwhile, 13th-year Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren and his cohorts have reeled in 10 talents from the portal, all of the three-star variety, including one offensive tackle in Teague Andersen out of Utah State. Plus, NC State landed 22 additions from the 2025 recruiting trail.
