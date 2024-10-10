NC State Football: Huge Prospect Slated to Visit Wolfpack
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his cohorts are just a few days away from hosting North Duplin High School (N.C.) junior defensive lineman Trashawn Ruffin. He'll be in Carter-Finley Stadium when the Wolfpack (3-3, 0-2 ACC) square off against the visiting Syracuse Orange (4-1, 1-1 ACC) at 8 p.m. ET Saturday (ACC Network).
The 6-foot-4, 320-pound four-star, a full-fledged Wolfpack target since January, announced his trip to Raleigh via the following post on Wednesday:
Ruffin appears at No. 266 overall, No. 28 among defensive lineman, and No. 13 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
Last week, he picked up the fourth star in his rating, drawing the following assessment from 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins:
"Ruffin is a two-way trench bully who has flashed plenty of violence early on during his junior season. While he moves defenders out of the way as a blocking tight end in a throwback Wing-T attack, his future is going to be on the other side of the ball as he excels at taking on double teams and finding leverage."
He already boasts 18 offers in his recruitment, per 247Sports. Ruffin's list of early suitors includes the likes of Georgia, Michigan, Missouri, Texas, Texas A&M, and Southern Cal.
Meanwhile, the NC State football coaches have reeled in one 2026 verbal pledge in Reagan High School (N.C.) three-star quarterback Jacob Smith.
