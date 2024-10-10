All Wolfpack

Recruit Drops Big Ten Pledge Following NC State Football Visit

The timing of an elite offensive tackle's latest move seems to favor the NC State football recruiting team.

Despite Antioch High School (Tenn.) senior Takhyian Whitset being verbally committed to Purdue since late April, 12th-year NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his crew officially entered the fray for the stock-rising offensive lineman roughly a month ago. And he was recently in Raleigh for an official visit with the Wolfpack.

So, it didn't come as much of a surprise on Wednesday night when the 6-foot-5, 265-pound three-star formally revealed his decommitment from Purdue on social media:

Perhaps Whitset's decision is directly related to the relationship he has built with the NC State football staff, particularly first-year Wolfpack offensive line coach Garrett Tujague.

"I like that he's a straight-up person," Whitset told On3 about Tujague. "We were in the film room, and he's in there correcting things that I could have been doing better. I haven't had really a coach that did that so far, so that's pretty cool."

Whitset's new Florida State offer, which he announced around the same time as his decommitment post, may have also been a factor in his decision to reopen his recruitment.

When Takhyian Whitset received his offer from the Wolfpack, he appeared at No. 863 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. Now, he ranks No. 647 in the cycle and No. 48 among offensive tackles.

