NC State Football Lands Among Finalists for Ex-UNC Commit
Just over three months after decommitting from the UNC football program, Reidsville High School (N.C.) edge rusher Zavion Griffin-Haynes has locked in an official visit with the Wolfpack. Plus, the 6-foot-6, 235-pound four-star included the NC State football recruiting team in the top 11 he revealed on Tuesday afternoon.
ALSO READ: NC State Enters Battle for 300-Pounder From Utah
The other 10 programs still in contention for Griffin-Haynes' elite services are UNC, Georgia, Miami, Florida, Florida State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, LSU, Alabama, and his latest new suitor, Texas.
Griffin-Haynes, who has held an offer from Dave Doeren and his Wolfpack since last spring, ranks No. 220 overall, No. 18 at his position, and No. 14 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. He's racked up over 40 offers in his recruitment.
After checking out the Wolfpack in late January, Zavion Griffin-Haynes returned to campus for another unofficial visit in early February. Now, he's formally slated an official visit with Doeren & Co. beginning May 30.
Thus far, Georgia is the only other school to secure an official visit in the high-profile sweepstakes, as Griffin-Haynes will be in Athens for his Bulldog tour in early June, the weekend after his trip to Raleigh.
ALSO READ: Four-Star Wolfpack Recruit Decides to Reclassify
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.