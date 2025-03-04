All Wolfpack

NC State Football Lands Among Finalists for Ex-UNC Commit

In-state four-star defender Zavion Griffin-Haynes has scheduled an NC State football official visit.

Matt Giles

NC State football
NC State football / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

Just over three months after decommitting from the UNC football program, Reidsville High School (N.C.) edge rusher Zavion Griffin-Haynes has locked in an official visit with the Wolfpack. Plus, the 6-foot-6, 235-pound four-star included the NC State football recruiting team in the top 11 he revealed on Tuesday afternoon.

ALSO READ: NC State Enters Battle for 300-Pounder From Utah

The other 10 programs still in contention for Griffin-Haynes' elite services are UNC, Georgia, Miami, Florida, Florida State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, LSU, Alabama, and his latest new suitor, Texas.

Griffin-Haynes, who has held an offer from Dave Doeren and his Wolfpack since last spring, ranks No. 220 overall, No. 18 at his position, and No. 14 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. He's racked up over 40 offers in his recruitment.

After checking out the Wolfpack in late January, Zavion Griffin-Haynes returned to campus for another unofficial visit in early February. Now, he's formally slated an official visit with Doeren & Co. beginning May 30.

Thus far, Georgia is the only other school to secure an official visit in the high-profile sweepstakes, as Griffin-Haynes will be in Athens for his Bulldog tour in early June, the weekend after his trip to Raleigh.

ALSO READ: Four-Star Wolfpack Recruit Decides to Reclassify

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football