Son of Tar Heel Product Commits to NC State Football Program
On Saturday afternoon, one-year Missouri cornerback Jaren Sensabaugh announced his plan to look elsewhere by entering the transfer portal. Roughly 24 hours later on Sunday, the 6-foot, 179-pound Tennessee native suddenly revealed his pledge to NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack.
His decision came somewhat out of the blue. That said, it should come as no surprise given NC State's significant needs at his position:
Sensabaugh, son of former UNC football defensive back and eight-year NFL safety Gerald Sensabaugh, will arrive in Raleigh with four years of eligibility remaining. And his prowess as a prep suggests the Wolfpack staff sees him as a big part in strengthening the program's secondary following the four announced outbound transfers last week.
When Jaren Sensabaugh enrolled at Missouri in June, he was a four-star 2024 prep out of Ensworth High School in Nashville, Tenn., ranking No. 242 overall, No. 22 among cornerbacks, and No. 8 in the state in the eyes of 247Sports.
NC State football recruited Sensabaugh when he was in high school, even hosting him for a visit and landing among his finalists.
Now, he's the sixth player from this year's transfer portal to commit to the Wolfpack. Former Norfolk State linebacker AJ Richardson is the only other defender in that collection.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football transfer portal news.