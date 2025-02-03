Versatile Linebacker Eyes Another NC State Football Visit
Lincolnton High School (N.C.) linebacker Jalaythan Mayfield advertised his offer from NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack on Friday. And on Saturday, the promising 2027 prospect was in Raleigh for a visit with the staff after receiving an invite from the program's director of recruiting, Alex Faulk.
"I had a great visit today at [NC State]," Mayfield noted in the following post, "had a great time meeting everyone and getting to know about NC State's culture...Can't wait to be back in Raleigh soon!!!"
The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder also holds early offers from Georgia, South Carolina, Appalachian State, Arkansas, and Charlotte.
As a mere sophomore last season, Jalaythan Mayfield recorded 109 tackles, 18 for a loss, 10 sacks, one pass deflection, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries (two for a score), seeing action in every game for a Lincolnton squad that finished 6-5 overall and 6-1 in conference play.
Plus, the versatile athlete earned time at running back, tallying 181 yards and three touchdowns on 36 carries.
