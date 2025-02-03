Versatile Linebacker Eyes Another NC State Football Visit

I had a great visit today at @PackFootball had a great time meeting everyone and getting to know about NC State’s culture thank you @CoachAlexFaulk for the invite‼️Can't wait to be back in Raleigh soon!!! #RecruitTheL #WolfWay🐺 @LincolntonFB @CoachEliot @_zaynlm @RivalsFriedman pic.twitter.com/SQZI9Yv52O