NC State Football Lands Promising Flipped Prep on 2025 Trail
In June, The Benjamin School (Fla.) tight end Preston Douglas announced his pledge to South Carolina. But it appears that the NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his crew, who hosted the 6-foot-3, 230-pound three-star shortly after extending an offer following his junior campaign, continued their pursuit.
And on Thursday, the Wolfpack's efforts paid off, as Douglas advertised his flip from the Gamecocks to NC State.
He was initially on tap to take an official visit to Raleigh around the time he committed to South Carolina. Chances are the versatile athlete will now try to schedule that trip again.
Douglas sits at No. 1,217 overall, No. 62 among tight ends, and No. 162 in Florida on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. He and Cary High School (N.C.) three-star Gus Ritchey, who committed to the Wolfpack over a year ago after decommitting from archrival UNC and now checks in with a No. 736 composite ranking, are the only two listed tight ends in Doeren & Co.'s haul.
Factoring in the addition of Preston Douglas, the 19-deep 2025 NC State football recruiting class, featuring only one composite four-star talent in Forest Hills High School (N.C.) wide receiver Jerel Bolder, now stacks up No. 43 overall in the country and No. 9 among ACC schools.
