NC State Football Ready to Impress Virginia Recruit Shortly After Duke
Stone Bridge High School (Va.) cornerback and longtime 2026 NC State football recruiting target Chase Geter has now locked in his third Wolfpack visit, this time of the official variety, for June 6-8.
His trip to Raleigh takes place one week after the 6-foot-1, 180-pound junior's only other confirmed official visit to date, a nearby Duke football tour beginning on May 30, per 247Sports.
NC State head coach Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack became his first official suitor back in late April and have been in hot pursuit ever since. Duke's Manny Diaz and the Blue Devils followed suit with Geter's second offer just over a week later.
Geter, a top-tier three-star, stacks up at No. 766 overall, No. 66 among cornerbacks, and No. 12 in Virginia on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. He holds over two dozen offers, including several more from the ACC in Boston College, Pitt, Stanford, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.
Across 12 outings for the 2024 Stone Bridge Bulldogs (4-8), Geter recorded 60 tackles, two for a loss, two interceptions, 10 pass breakups, and one fumble recovery.
Plus, the shifty speedster averaged 36.7 yards on three kickoff returns and churned out 50 yards on his lone punt return as a junior, not to mention turning four carries into 30 yards on offense.
