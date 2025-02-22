Towering DE Slates Official NC State Football Tour
DePaul Catholic High School (N.J.) defensive end Logan Nagle, No. 25 overall among New Jersey juniors in the eyes of Rivals, is now set to be in Raleigh for an NC State football official visit, June 13-15.
Nagle revealed his locked-in plans via the following post on social media this week:
The 6-foot-5, 260-pound three-star, already boasting over a dozen offers in his recruitment, has also scheduled an official visit with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights beginning on May 30, according to Rivals. He landed on the NC State wishlist in late January.
Last season, Nagle racked up 62 tackles, six for a loss, 11 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles, and one blocked punt for a state champion DePaul Catholic squad that finished 11-1 overall.
Meanwhile, 13th-year NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his cohorts have reeled in four three-star verbal commits in the 2026 arena. The Wolfpack currently checks in with the nation's No. 43-ranked class in the cycle, per On3, No. 11 among ACC schools.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.