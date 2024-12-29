NC State Football Leader Dave Doeren: 'Embarrassed as a Coach'
On Saturday night, the 2024 NC State football team did not avoid the program's first losing campaign since 2019. Likewise, the Wolfpack (6-7, 3-5 ACC) did not avoid getting into an ugly fight with under a minute to play in its 26-21 loss to the in-state rival ECU Pirates (8-5, 5-3 AAC) at the Military Bowl in Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md.
Five NC State football players, along with three from ECU, were ejected. Umpire Rod Tucker, who tried to break up the scuffles alongside the other referees, left with a seemingly serious cut under his eye.
It was not a good look for the Wolfpack, as redshirt sophomore defensive back Jamarcus Cooley did not react in a mature manner when ECU's Yannick Smith slyly snatched his towel while the Pirates were running out the clock with victory in hand. Cooley chased down and tackled Smith. And multiple brawls ensued around midfield.
"First, congratulations to ECU on the win," 12th-year NC State football head coach Dave Doeren said in his opening statement to the media afterward. "They earned it.
"I'd also like to apologize for our football team for how that ended.
"I'm embarrassed as a coach. And I know our players are too. That's not how people in this program, players in this program, staff in this program want anything to do with something like that. And to me, it's a terrible response to something that happened to one of our players, and there's no excuses for it.
"And so, I apologize to ECU and their team."
NC State welcomes ECU to Carter-Finley Stadium in Week 1 of the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football news.