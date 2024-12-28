Ex-NC State Football QB Enters Transfer Portal Again
MJ Morris spent two years as an NC State football signal-caller before entering the transfer portal last December. Now, following one season with the Maryland Terrapins, the 22-year-old is seeking a new home for his fourth college campaign.
On Friday night, On3's Pete Nakos reported that Morris has officially entered the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining.
This season, he appeared in seven games, including one start, for a Maryland squad that finished 4-8 overall and 1-8 in Big Ten play. He threw for 350 yards, five touchdowns, and five interceptions, posting a 36-for-61 passing clip, and ran for another score.
After arriving in Raleigh as one of the highest-ranked talents in the 2022 NC State football recruiting class, he became the program's first true freshman to draw a start under center since Philip Rivers in 2000. Morris saw action in nine outings between his two seasons with the Wolfpack, totaling 1,367 yards, 14 TDs, and six INTs through the air while adding 103 yards and one score on the ground.
For his career, the 6-foot-1, 209-pound redshirt sophomore has played 16 games, completing 58.1 percent of his 260 pass attempts for 1,717 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.
Morris was a four-star prep at Carrollton High School (Ga.). He ranked No. 417 overall, No. 25 among quarterbacks, and No. 43 in Georgia on the 247Sports 2022 Composite.
