NC State Football Wastes No Time Entering Fray for Transfer Tra Thomas
Former three-year Temple defensive end Tra Thomas announced his completed entry into the transfer portal on Saturday afternoon. One hour and four minutes later, the 6-foot-4, 230-pound Maryland native advertised his offer from 12th-year NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack.
ALSO READ: Ex-NC State Quarterback Enters Transfer Portal Again
At least for the moment, NC State is his only suitor. Plus, Thomas has already made plans to be in Raleigh for an official visit with the Wolfpack next week.
So, as things stand, it sure looks as though Doeren and his crew are the early favorite to land the explosive edge rusher, who arrived at Temple in 2022 as a three-star junior college prospect following one standout campaign at Independence Community College in Kansas. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
As a redshirt junior and second-year defensive captain this season, Thomas, named after former Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Tra Thomas, recorded 28 tackles, including five for a loss, plus two sacks. He added one interception, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery across 12 outings as a full-time starter for a Temple squad that finished 3-9 overall and 2-6 in AAC play.
The NC State football transfer haul currently consists of five three-star additions.
However, the collection includes only one defender in former two-year Norfolk State Spartans linebacker AJ Richardson. He announced his Wolfpack pledge on Christmas Day.
RELATED: Tennessee Edge Rusher Includes NC State on Visit Slate
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football news.