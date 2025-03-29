Brawny In-State Prep Appreciates NC State Football Hospitality
With spring practices well underway in Raleigh, several potential NC State football recruits are dropping in for unofficial visits. One of those targets is Hickory Ridge High School (N.C.) three-star edge Jace McCallum, who announced on social media that he would be on hand for his Wolfpack tour on Friday and noted his "great time" afterward.
ALSO READ: Gifted Quarterback Shares NC State Leader's Recruiting Pitch
Plus, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound prospect, stacking up at No. 412 nationally and No. 20 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, has already set up an official visit with the Wolfpack beginning on June 20.
McCallum currently boasts a long list of other offers, including from conference opponents in Duke, Georgia Tech, and Virginia.
The Wolfpack extended an offer to Jace McCallum back in January.
Across his 10 outings as a junior last season, he tallied 60 tackles, 14 sacks, four forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.
Meanwhile, Dave Doeren & Co. enjoy four early verbal commits on the 2026 trail. The collection checks in at No. 56 in the country, per 247Sports.
ALSO READ: Wolfpack Staff Joins Loaded Race for Four-Star Running Back
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.