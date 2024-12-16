NC State Football Looking to Flip Bobcats Commit Ke'Von Carter
On the lookout for linebacker depth next season and beyond, NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff recently entered the fray for Wagner High School (Texas) standout Ke'Von Carter.
ALSO READ: NC State Legend Bill Cowher Forecasts UNC 'Pipeline to NFL'
The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder, a three-star in the 2025 cycle boasting a 6-foot-6 wingspan and budding abilities as a versatile defender, has been committed to the nearby Texas State Bobcats since June.
However, Carter garnered more attention this season while tallying 63 tackles, 11 for a loss, two sacks, 10 quarterback hurries, three pass deflections, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, and three blocked punts across his 11 senior outings. And his advertisement of the Wolfpack offer — the only new suitors he's reported since committing to Texas State — suggests he's at least open to the possibility of flipping his pledge.
Ke'Von Carter, who received the offer out of Raleigh after talking to NC State interim linebackers coach and recent five-year Wolfpack starter Isaiah Moore, currently ranks No. 1,108 overall, No. 118 among linebackers, and No. 172 in Texas on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
Meanwhile, the 21-deep NC State football class, including 19 early signees but lacking any listed linebackers, checks in with a No. 42 composite ranking in the country. It stacks up at No. 9 among ACC hauls.
ALSO READ: ECU Linebacker Zakye Barker Reveals New NC State Offer
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.