ECU Linebacker Zakye Barker Advertises NC State Football Offer
By the time NC State football (6-6, 3-5 ACC) squares off against the ECU Pirates (7-5, 5-3 AAC) at the Go Bowling Military Bowl in Annapolis, Md., on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 5:45 p.m. ET (ESPN), one member of the 2024 Pirates roster might be gearing up for a move to Raleigh as an NC State transfer addition in ECU redshirt sophomore linebacker Zakye Barker.
ALSO READ: NC State in Mix for South Carolina Tight End Connor Cox
Of course, the Wolfpack coaches, looking to add depth at linebacker for next season, must first secure a commitment from the 5-foot-11, 225-pound Georgia native. But they've already taken the first step toward that end by extending an offer to Barker this week.
Barker, who entered the transfer portal on Monday with two years of eligibility remaining, revealed the offer from Dave Doeren & Co. late Thursday night:
State isn't alone in courting the former three-star recruit out of Norcross High School.
No, within the past five days, Zakye Barker also advertised offers from Houston, West Virginia, SMU, Georgia Tech, Virginia, Cincinnati, Memphis, and Virginia Tech. Plus, he's reported interest from a couple of West Coast schools in Arizona and UCLA.
As a sophomore, Barker landed on the All-AAC Second Team after recording 86 tackles, a team-high 12.0 tackles for a loss, and 2.0 sacks. He totaled at least eight tackles in all but two of his 11 outings.
ALSO READ: NC State Joins Growing Battle for Huge OT Alex Wollschlaeger
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football portal updates and other Wolfpack news.