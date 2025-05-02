NC State Football Loses Battle for Elite Transfer Linebacker
On Wednesday night, coveted BYU transfer Harrison Taggart told On3's Hayes Fawcett that the NC State football program was one of his three finalists, along with Cal and Colorado. But roughly 24 hours later, the Wolfpack came up empty in the 6-foot-1, 235-pound redshirt sophomore's recruitment.
ALSO READ: NC State Basketball Eyes Sons of Former NBA All-Star
Taggart, a Utah native who spent two seasons at BYU following a freshman campaign with the Oregon Ducks, announced his commitment to the Cal Golden Bears, opting to remain on the West Coast yet still compete in the ACC next season.
Last season, Taggart enjoyed a breakout to the tune of 69 tackles, one sack, one fumble recovery, and one interception. The former four-star recruit, currently stacking up at No. 869 overall in the 247Sports Transfer Rankings, did so for a prolific BYU team that recorded an 11-2 overall record and finished No. 13 in the AP Top 25 Poll.
While losing 22 players to this year's portal, 13th-year NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his crew have reeled in 14 transfer additions. That collection checks in at No. 61 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 14 in the ACC.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football and basketball offseason news.