NC State Basketball Eyes Sons of Former NBA All-Star

The NC State basketball recruiting squad was in New York this week to scout Adonis and Darius Ratliff.

NC State basketball head coach Will Wade
There have been no reports of new NC State basketball offers on the 2026 recruiting trail since Will Wade was named head coach in Raleigh back in March. Perhaps the Ratliff twins, sons of former All-Star forward and three-time NBA blocks leader Theo Ratliff, will become the first-year Wolfpack staff's first full-fledged targets in the cycle.

On Tuesday, NC State was at Archbishop Stepinac High School (N.Y.) to evaluate the four-star power forwards in the 6-foot-11, 190-pound Adonis Ratliff and 7-foot, 200-pound Darius Ratliff.

Darius Ratliff ranks No. 45 overall, No. 9 among power forwards, and No. 2 in New York on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.

Adonis Ratliff stacks up at No. 78 overall, No. 17 at their position, and No. 4 in the state.

Coaches from UConn, Texas, Pitt, Illinois, Rutgers, Boston College, Arkansas, Michigan, and several other programs were also at Archbishop Stepinac this week to check out the coveted Ratliff brothers. Each holds double-digit offers, but the long list of recent visitors and new suitors suggest their counts may well soon spike heading into their senior campaign for the New York prep powerhouse.

Published
