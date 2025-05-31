All Wolfpack

Will Wade: NC State Basketball Signee Has 'Untapped Potential'

Recent NC State basketball recruiting pledge Jayme Kontuniemi is fully on board with the with the Wolfpack.

First-year NC State basketball head coach Will Wade and his crew extended an offer to Jayme Kontuniemi in late April before welcoming the promising Finnish wing to Raleigh for an official visit earlier this month, Those moves culminated in his announced commitment last weekend. And as of Friday, that Wolfpack pledge, one of 11 for the red-hot Wade & Co. roster construction team between its efforts on the 2025 recruiting trail and in the transfer portal, is now officially in ink.

Kontuniemi, a member of the 2023 Finnish U18 National Team, has consistently developed his game, most recently on display for a 2024-25 Drive Academy (Finland) squad that finished 12-0 overall en route to becoming EYBL U20 champions.

"Jayme has a lot of untapped potential that we're eager to develop," Wade said about the 6-foot-4, 205-pound incoming freshman in the school's press release. "He's a hard worker, a true competitor, and most importantly, he's got a desire to win.

"He's excited and grateful for the opportunity, and we're just as excited to welcome him into our program."

Unrated and unranked on major recruiting sites due to his prep career taking place overseas, Jayme Kontuniemi isn't one of Will Wade's headline NC State basketball roster prizes. But as Wade suggested, the long-term impact of Kontuniemi's addition to the program could prove sizeable.

