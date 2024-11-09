All Wolfpack

NC State Football Loses Talented Wideout to Big Ten Recruiters

NC State football dropped a few notches in the 2025 class rankings with the decommitment from a promising wideout.

Former NC State football recruiting pledge Jamar Browder
Former NC State football recruiting pledge Jamar Browder / THOMAS CORDY/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff picked up a verbal commitment from Santaluces Community High School (Fla.) senior wide receiver Jamar Browder back in early June. But the 6-foot-4, 205-pound three-star hinted at his pledge being less than 100 percent when he visited Michigan in late September and revealed an offer from the Wolverines.

Now, as of Friday, Browder has officially flipped his commitment to Michigan, On3's Hayes Fawcett first reported.

Browder sits No. 800 overall, No. 120 among wide receivers, and No. 105 in Florida on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.

Outside of Forest Hills High School (N.C.) four-star Jerel Bolder, Browder was the top wideout in the 2025 NC State football haul. He ranked No. 10 among all of the Wolfpack's pledges in the cycle.

The flip from State to Michigan dropped what is now an 18-deep Wolfpack collection three spots to No. 46 in the country. It stacks up No. 10 in the ACC.

Perhaps Saturday afternoon's home game against the Duke Blue Devils (6-3, 2-3 ACC) will yield another commitment for NC State football in the coming days, though. After all, over a dozen recruits, including several top-shelf high school seniors, are visiting the Wolfpack (5-4, 2-3 ACC) this weekend and on hand in Carter-Finley Stadium.

