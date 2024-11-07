NC State Football: Surging QB Heading to Raleigh for Duke Game
Up until about six weeks ago, Lowndes High School (Ga.) quarterback Jayce Johnson's Indiana offer was the only one the potential 2027 NC State football target had reported out of a power conference. And the 6-foot-3, 195-pound athlete, who doubles as a multifaceted, promising defender as a mere sophomore, has yet to see either a ranking or rating appear by his name on major recruiting sites.
ALSO READ: Four-Star SEC Commit Set to Visit NC State vs. Blue Devils
But Johnson's offers are beginning to stack up, including one from Tennessee in late September plus a pair from Florida State and Florida in October.
Now, although there's been no word of 12th-year NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack officially entering his recruitment with an offer of their own, Jayce Johnson is set to check out the program this weekend.
He revealed his plans via the following post on Wednesday night, noting that he's "excited" to be on hand in Carter-Finley Stadium when NC State (5-4, 2-3 ACC) battles the visiting Duke Blue Devils (6-3, 2-3 ACC) at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ACC Network):
Doeren & Co. already have offers out to almost two dozen 2027 talents, including two QBs in Marcus High School (Texas) five-star Colton Nussmeier and unrated Trae Taylor at Carmel Catholic High School (Ill.).
State hasn't picked up its first commitment in the cycle.
ALSO READ: Wolfpack RB Jordan Waters Credits Others for Breakout Game
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.