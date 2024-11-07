Top NC State Football Target Suddenly Shuts Down Recruitment
Earlier this week, Lakeland High School (Fla.) safety Keon Young announced plans to check out the NC State football program this weekend and watch the Wolfpack (5-4, 2-3 ACC) battle the Duke Blue Devils (6-3, 2-3 ACC) in Carter-Finley Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ACC Network). But as of Thursday afternoon, signs indicate that the trip is no longer on the four-star senior's calendar.
Young revealed via the following the post on social media that he is officially "shutting down" his recruitment, thereby reconfirming his 100 percent commitment to Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and the Rebels:
The 6-foot, 170-pound speed demon first pledged allegiance to Ole Miss in early June. However, he's held an offer from the Wolfpack since October 2023, and the initially scheduled NC State football official visit suggested Doeren and his crew hadn't given up on their pursuit of what they hoped would be their second-highest prize on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
Young appears at No. 366 overall and No. 35 among safeties in the cycle.
For now, the 2025 NC State recruiting haul contains 19 verbal commits. It ranks No. 43 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 19 in the ACC. The collection includes only one composite four-star: Forest Hills High School (N.C.) wide receiver Jerel Bolder.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.