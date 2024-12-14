NC State Football in Mix for South Carolina TE Connor Cox
After recording only nine appearances and one reception across two years with the South Carolina Gamecocks, tight end Connor Cox formally entered the transfer portal on Monday, the same day it opened for business. And on Thursday night, the 6-foot-6, 251-pound talent revealed an offer from 12th-year NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his crew.
He has also advertised offers from Kansas and Michigan State this week. However, the NC State offer remains the most recent.
Cox, who plans to visit the Wolfpack next week, toured the NC State football program as a recruit in January 2022 before committing to the Gamecocks a few months later. The Bolles School (Fla.) product arrived in Columbia as a three-star prospect ranking No. 717 overall, No. 33 among tight ends, and No. 113 in Florida on the 247Sports 2023 Composite.
With three years of eligibility remaining, the 20-year-old Connor Cox could be a valuable long-term addition wherever he lands.
As things stand, the coaches in Raleigh are still on the prowl for their first pledge from this year's transfer portal. They are active in races at several positions, with the offensive line standing out as the biggest area of need.
Meanwhile, almost a dozen members of the 2024 NC State football roster are seeking new opportunities elsewhere for next season.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football transfer portal news.