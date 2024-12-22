Three 2024 NC State Football Players Heading to Same Program
A quarter of the dozen NC State football talents transferring out of the program this cycle has committed to the Marshall Thundering Herd and its new head coach in 2019-2024 Wolfpack defensive coordinator Tony Gibson. His introductory press conference came the day before the portal opened on Nov. 9.
Seven outbound members of the 2024 NC State roster, including a few defenders, have yet to announce their next destination. So, it's conceivable one or more will join the trio already bound for Marshall.
That trio, with confirmation of the latest Thundering Herd prize from Raleigh popping up on Friday, is made up of freshman linebacker Cannon Lewis, redshirt junior linebacker Jayland Parker, and graduate safety Jakolbe Baldwin.
All three were composite three-star preps in their respective classes. Between them, they played 52 games for the Wolfpack, with Parker leading at 32 appearances across the past three seasons, in which he totaled 13 tackles and one pass deflection.
Meanwhile, NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his cohorts have secured pledges from four transfers thus far in former Utah State offensive tackle Teague Andersen, North Carolina A&T offensive guard/center Brock Stukes, Elon tight end Cody Hardy, and most recently, Purdue offensive guard/center Jalen Grant. That collection currently stacks up at No. 61 overall in the country.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football news.