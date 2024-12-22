All Wolfpack

Three 2024 NC State Football Players Heading to Same Program

Former NC State football defensive coordinator Tony Gibson is luring Wolfpack transfers to Marshall.

Matt Giles

NC State football head coach Dave Doeren
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

A quarter of the dozen NC State football talents transferring out of the program this cycle has committed to the Marshall Thundering Herd and its new head coach in 2019-2024 Wolfpack defensive coordinator Tony Gibson. His introductory press conference came the day before the portal opened on Nov. 9.

ALSO READ: Outbound NC State Transfer Taking Talents to Flames

Seven outbound members of the 2024 NC State roster, including a few defenders, have yet to announce their next destination. So, it's conceivable one or more will join the trio already bound for Marshall.

That trio, with confirmation of the latest Thundering Herd prize from Raleigh popping up on Friday, is made up of freshman linebacker Cannon Lewis, redshirt junior linebacker Jayland Parker, and graduate safety Jakolbe Baldwin.

All three were composite three-star preps in their respective classes. Between them, they played 52 games for the Wolfpack, with Parker leading at 32 appearances across the past three seasons, in which he totaled 13 tackles and one pass deflection.

Meanwhile, NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his cohorts have secured pledges from four transfers thus far in former Utah State offensive tackle Teague Andersen, North Carolina A&T offensive guard/center Brock Stukes, Elon tight end Cody Hardy, and most recently, Purdue offensive guard/center Jalen Grant. That collection currently stacks up at No. 61 overall in the country.

ALSO READ: Possible NC State Starting Center Commits to Wolfpack

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football