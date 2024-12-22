Outbound NC State Football Transfer Taking Talents to Flames
NC State football redshirt sophomore DJ Jackson is heading to the Liberty Flames for his fourth season in college. The 6-foot-2, 280-pound defensive tackle announced his transfer destination on Thursday.
Jackson, who entered the portal on Dec. 9 with two years of eligibility remaining, is one of 12 outbound Wolfpack transfers in the cycle. He's one of five who have decided where they'll play next.
The former three-star recruit out of Sumter High School (S.C.) arrived in Raleigh at No. 1,191 overall, No. 149 among defensive lineman, and No. 17 in South Carolina on the 247Sports 2022 Composite.
But Jackson sat out his freshman campaign due to a knee injury. And an achilles injury cost him the 2023 season.
This go-round, though, was promising. He saw snaps in eight games for the Wolfpack (6-6, 3-5 ACC), recording nine tackles, one for a loss, and 0.5 sacks.
As things stand, 12th-year NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff have landed four transfers for the 2025 season. That cast consists entirely of offensive giants in former Elon tight end Cody Hardy, Utah State tackle Teague Andersen, Purdue guard/center Jalen Grant, and North Carolina A&T guard/center Brock Stukes.
State's transfer haul ranks No. 61 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 15 in the ACC.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football news.