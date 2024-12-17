NC State Football Now Pursuing All-MEAC First Team Transfer Defender
Norfolk State sophomore linebacker AJ Richardson is one of several new NC State football transfer targets this week. And the 6-foot-1, 245-pound versatile defender looks like a promising potential prize as Dave Doeren and his staff work to solidify a deep linebacker collection in Raleigh next season.
Richardson announced his Wolfpack offer via the following post late Monday night:
Since entering the portal, his suitor list has grown to include East Carolina, UMass, Western Kentucky, Marshall, UTEP, and Tennessee Tech, among a handful of others.
As a sophomore, AJ Richardson racked up a team-high 100 tackles, including 30 of the solo variety, across 12 outings for an Norfolk State squad that finished 4-8 overall. He tallied 9.5 tackles for a loss, 3.0 sacks, one fumble recovery, one interception, one pass breakup, and one quarterback hurry, exhibiting his athleticism and awareness all over the field.
Plus, the former unrated prep out of Kings Mountain High School (N.C.) demonstrated his consistency by recording at least three tackles in every outing after reaching that mark in all but one of his 11 appearances as a newcomer in 2023.
In compiling those numbers, Richardson earned All-MEAC First Team honors this season, adding to a trophy collection that includes FCS Freshman All-American hardware.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football transfer portal news.