NC State Football Welcomes Explosive Running Back to Raleigh

The 2025 NC State football haul now officially includes top-shelf three-star Deandre Desinor.

Matt Giles

NC State football recruiting signee Deandre Desinor
NC State football recruiting signee Deandre Desinor / GREG LOVETT/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
NC State football now enjoys 22 signees on the 2025 recruiting trail. And on Wednesday morning, the first day of the late signing period, the program formally announced that the list includes early enrollee Deandre Desinor, a three-star running back out of Atlantic Community High School (Fla.) who committed to the Wolfpack in early January.

The Wolfpack revealed the addition of Desinor via the following post on social media:

According to the "Coach's Notes" and highlights in the post, the 5-foot-9, 180-pound Deandre Desinor is an "explosive, aggressive runner" with "great vision" out of the backfield.

Desinor, a four-star in the eyes of ESPN and a former early West Virginia signee, currently checks in at No. 495 overall, No. 42 among running backs, and No. 62 in Florida, per the 2025 On3 Industry Rankings.

Meanwhile, the 13th class under the command of NC State football head coach Dave Doeren stacks up at No. 36 in the country, according to On3, and No. 7 in the ACC. In the 2024 cycle, the Wolfpack finished No. 28 overall and No. 5 in the conference.

